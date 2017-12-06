KDOT moving ahead with plans to construct roundabout at the U.S. 59/160 junction

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is moving ahead with plans to construct a single-lane roundabout at the junction of U.S. 59 and U.S. 160 in Labette County.

State transportation officials reviewed statements of support from local governments and concerns expressed by citizens before deciding to proceed with the roundabout project. In early November KDOT staff sponsored a public information open house at Altamont to answer questions and take comments on the proposed intersection improvement.

The goal of the project is to improve safety at the existing U.S. 59/160 junction by converting it from a partially stop-controlled intersection to a one-lane roundabout. A roundabout is a circular intersection in which traffic travels counterclockwise around a central island. The roundabout will eliminate head-on and right angle crashes. Speeds through the roundabout will be significantly lower, greatly reducing the severity of crashes that may occur at the intersection. The design of the roundabout also accommodates large single-unit and semi-trucks.

KDOT is in the process of developing final plans for the roundabout project. Right-of-way agents expect to begin visiting with affected property owners in the near future. The roundabout is scheduled for a July 2019 letting, with construction to tentatively run from September 2019 through November 2020.

Persons with questions or comments concerning the project may contact KDOT Area Engineer George Dockery, (620) 231-7560, George.Dockery@ks.gov, or Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen, (620) 902-6433, Priscilla.Petersen@ks.gov.