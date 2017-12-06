Joplin PD Make Arrests In Monroe Street Stabbing

On December 4, 2017 at about 11:01 PM officers responded to 901 South Monroe for a report of a stabbing. A 49-year-old male was located outside of the residence and a 41-year-old female was located inside of the residence, both with significant injuries. Both were transported to the hospital and no suspects were located on scene. Detectives responded and began an investigation.

On December 5, 2017, late in the evening two suspects in this case were arrested in Montgomery, County, Kansas with the help of the local authorities there. David Q Jackson, 21, Joplin, was arrested on warrants issued earlier in the day by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for 2 counts of Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree and 2 counts of Armed Criminal Action. He has no bond on his charges. Byron A. Love, 18, Joplin, was arrested for warrants issued yesterday evening by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for Assault in the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action. He has a $250,000 bond plus $25,000 cash. Both are currently in custody in Kansas.