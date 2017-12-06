Quantcast

Joplin PD Make Arrests In Monroe Street Stabbing - KOAM TV 7

Joplin PD Make Arrests In Monroe Street Stabbing

Updated:
David Q. Jackson David Q. Jackson
Byron A. Love Byron A. Love
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

On December 4, 2017 at about 11:01 PM officers responded to 901 South Monroe for a report of a stabbing. A 49-year-old male was located outside of the residence and a 41-year-old female was located inside of the residence, both with significant injuries. Both were transported to the hospital and no suspects were located on scene. Detectives responded and began an investigation.

On December 5, 2017, late in the evening two suspects in this case were arrested in Montgomery, County, Kansas with the help of the local authorities there. David Q Jackson, 21, Joplin, was arrested on warrants issued earlier in the day by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for 2 counts of Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree and 2 counts of Armed Criminal Action. He has no bond on his charges. Byron A. Love, 18, Joplin, was arrested for warrants issued yesterday evening by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for Assault in the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action. He has a $250,000 bond plus $25,000 cash. Both are currently in custody in Kansas.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cat Comes Home

    Cat Comes Home

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-12-07 03:07:13 GMT

    Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.

    More >>

    Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.

    More >>

  • Tenant Warns of Alleged Safety Issues at Downtown Joplin Loft Complex

    Tenant Warns of Alleged Safety Issues at Downtown Joplin Loft Complex

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-12-07 01:28:44 GMT

    There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime. 

    More >>

    There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime. 

    More >>

  • Child Abuse Leads to Death

    Child Abuse Leads to Death

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:47 PM EST2017-12-07 03:47:15 GMT

    A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death.  According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing.  The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later.  Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...

    More >>

    A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death.  According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing.  The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later.  Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.