Quantcast

Local Youth Attends National 4-H Congress - KOAM TV 7

Local Youth Attends National 4-H Congress

Updated:
Hannah Rockers Hannah Rockers
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Hannah Rockers, of Carthage  Mo., was among the nearly 900 youth delegates from 43 states and Puerto Rico attending the 2017 National  4-H Congress, November 24-28 in Atlanta, Georgia.  The National 4-H Congress experience allows 4-H members from the across the country to learn new skills through workshops, hear from nationally recognized speakers and experience Southern culture. 

Selection for this trip combines scores from a written recognition form and interview.  Attendance at National 4-H Congress is a culminating event for many 4-H’ers and a highly sought after award.  Only twenty 4-H members from Missouri were selected to attend. 

During National 4-H Congress, youth participated in a wide range of educational workshops and heard from speakers such as the current Miss America.  Delegates also participated in a morning of service around Atlanta.  Activities included, working in classrooms, cleaning up parks, preparing meals for homeless and shut-ins, sorting books to send to Africa and much more.  Youth had the opportunity to tour some of Atlanta’s landmarks such as Coca-Cola, CNN, the Martin Luther King, Jr, visitor center and others. 

For more information about 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu or contact your local MU Extension Center at 417-358-2158.  

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cat Comes Home

    Cat Comes Home

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-12-07 03:07:13 GMT

    Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.

    More >>

    Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.

    More >>

  • Tenant Warns of Alleged Safety Issues at Downtown Joplin Loft Complex

    Tenant Warns of Alleged Safety Issues at Downtown Joplin Loft Complex

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-12-07 01:28:44 GMT

    There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime. 

    More >>

    There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime. 

    More >>

  • Child Abuse Leads to Death

    Child Abuse Leads to Death

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:47 PM EST2017-12-07 03:47:15 GMT

    A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death.  According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing.  The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later.  Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...

    More >>

    A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death.  According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing.  The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later.  Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.