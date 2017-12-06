Southeast H.S. Students Operate Take Home Meal Business from Classroom



Internships are usually a way for upper level high school students to apply what they've learned. But when those opportunities were too far from home, a class at southeast high school decided to develop its own business.



Junior Alex Rice poured noodles into boiling water. It’s one step in the process of making rigatoni for this months take home meal project.



Family and consumer sciences teacher Janet Holden said the Community Collections is using this as its capstone for the education pathway even though the application of learning is usually done in the field. She said about the project, “It starts by them selecting a meal for each month. Then they publicize it through social media or email, collect orders, set deadlines. And once we have our orders collected we make our grocery lists based on our recipes and start assembling meals for pick up ."

Ideally the upper level family and consumer science class called Community Connections would have internships at restaurants but distance is an issue here. So they created an in class business.

And they're learning from mistakes.

Alex said, "I have been learning to look at food, making sure you get the recipes right cause we've figured that out pretty quickly.”

“Were there mistakes?” we asked.

Alex responded, “The first time we did it we put too much spice in one of the things. And it did not taste very great."



So they do a practice meal, tasting it before it goes on the menu.

Norma Tavernaro explained, "That’s what we plan our meal around, if they don’t freeze well , we totally scrap the idea"



Part of a running restaurant style business is money management and learning how to budget for ingredients.



Jacob Trayer, a senior said, "It’s how to keep track of it, what we need to spend it on, the supplies we need for it."



Orders have gone from thirty-eight at the start to sixty-four this month. A six hundred dollar profit one month bought a new freezer to hold more meals. Customers said it offers convenience to busy families.

Denise Burns, who admits to being a bad cook said, " It’s just easy for me to be able to take a meal home, stick it in the oven, and when my kids get home from their various activities it’s ready to go."



And burns said at fifteen dollars a meal, it’s a great value for her family but an even better pay off for the students.

Alex said it’s been a bonding experience, "It's kind of like a little family to me now."

And Burns praised the class when she said, “It’s teamwork. It’s planning. It’s also looking forward to when they have families in the future."



The class also got a one hundred dollar tip from a customer which it will use to give meals to a school mate in need. Each class member will also get a meal this month.