Child Abuse Leads to Death

A man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death.  According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing.  The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Jayda Kyle died three days later.  Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused by a head injury.

Police say their investigation lead to the arrest of 22-year-old Jalen Da'Shawn Vaden.  Chief Haase says the department has not had any prior dealings with either adult in the household.

Charges are being sought with the Jasper County Prosecutor's Office.

Memorial services are planned for this Friday at 5:30 at the Christ Church of Oronogo for 3 year old Jayda Kyle.

In addition to the memorial, a Facebook group was formed to bring the community together in support of Jayda's family.  There are nearly 10,000 members in that group.

