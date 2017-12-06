Tenant Warns of Alleged Safety Issues at Downtown Joplin Loft Complex

A Joplin woman vents frustration about what she believes to be lack of safety at her downtown loft complex. The hustle and bustle of a city's downtown can sometimes create a safety challenge. But this woman says the people who are in charge of where she lives need to be more proactive against hazards.

Joplin's Ford Lofts.

Shelby Eaton says, "I love it!"

But Eaton says when you take into consideration how the downtown loft complex is being managed...

"It's awful," says Eaton.

Eaton says the loft complex used to have tenant parking across the street. Now, she and others have to walk about a little more than a block down the street to park.

"It's was 11 o'clock at night. I parked down there, and there was a car with its headlights off following me," says Eaton. "I was like, you know, this is when I get robbed. But a cop actually pulled them over, I guess for their headlights being out, and I just hustled inside."

Eaton says the loft complex's tenant entrance, next to an alley, can unsettle the nerves, as well.

"I've seen needles in that alley, more than once. It's like, ugh," says Eaton.

Eaton says the landlord won't give her a key to complex's front door. Her boyfriend has been trying to make her feel safe while coming from work.

"She'll stay in her car until I get home, then we'll both go in," says Matthew Harmon, Eaton's boyfriend.

According to Eaton, the landlord and complex manager's response to her concerns...

"Basically, deal with it yourself," says Eaton.

There are security cameras outside the complex, but Eaton worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime. She says there needs to be more of an effort for safety awareness.

Below are answers we received from the complex’s manager:

”1. Do you believe there are safety issues at the Ford?



It is our belief that Ford Lofts is a very secure building. Non duplicable key fobs are used for entry at the garage and entrance to the building which creates a secure home for our residents.



2. Do you believe you and local management have promptly address tenants’ concerns about safety?



Yes, Fairway and it’s team promptly address resident concerns regarding safety, although Fairway has not received any comments regarding safety concerns to date.



3. Do you believe tenants should be given keys to the front door?



Residents are given non-duplicable key fobs in order to gain access to the building and in order to enhance security.



4. Why was the parking lot for tenants moved to it’s current location. Can you identify with tenants that this may be less safe of a walk for them?



Residents are able to park in the garage under the building, or park in a surface lot adjacent to the building, and in order to enhance amenities, Ford Lofts also leases parking spaces for residents to use one block west of the building.



We welcome engaging with residents to solve any parking issues they bring to our attention. Since leasing the lot over a year ago, Ford Lofts has not received any complaints regarding this lot. Ford Lofts also hosts monthly resident meetings, and the lone resident who attended last month made no complaints regarding this parking lot. However, because Ford Lofts is committed to addressing resident concerns, we will look further into this current complaint in order to come to a resolution.

5. Does the elevator post an inspection? Has an inspection been done? If not, why not?

The elevator was inspected on August 30, 2017. The elevator’s certification is valid through June 1, 2018. The certificate of inspection is available upon request in the office at Ford Lofts.”