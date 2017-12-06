Cat Comes Home

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

"I have not stopped crying. Tears in my eyes for the last 24 hours. Tears of joy," said Vicky Neu.

Christmas came early for Vicky and her family. Back on November 20th while on a road trip through Pittsburg, they lost their cat Mr. Peabody when he hopped out of a window, accidentally opened by their dog.

The family was devastated, but had to return home for a family member's surgery. So Vicky turned to social media for help, and PSU stepped up!

"I can't get over how kind everybody in this town has been. The students, the people that reached out to me to help distribute the flayers, the ones that searched for him on a daily basis, that kept in touch with me on a daily basis, that reached out to help find him, are just amazing to me," said V Icky.

Word spread around campus, and when Mr. Peabody was spotted near the student health center, staff recognized the famous kitty.

"We let the cat in. The cat goes into a back area, Karen's office. And he spent the afternoon with us," said Student Health Center Nurse Tess Carl.

The school quickly got in touch with Vicky who came straight back to PSU to pick up Mr. Peabody. Some of the students and volunteers who searched for him, even got to attend his reunion with mama.

"Amazing. It was awesome. It's great to be able to see something happen like that, the happy ending," said Megan and Amy Gray, a daughter and mother who searched for the Cat.

Vicky offered reward money to everyone who helped rescue her cat but nobody would accept, so she made donations to the Southeast Kansas Humane Society, and the Mt. Carmel Foundation.

