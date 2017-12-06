Cat Comes Home

Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.More >>
Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.More >>
There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime.More >>
There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime.More >>
A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death. According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing. The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later. Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...More >>
A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death. According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing. The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later. Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...More >>
When internship opportunities were too far from home, a class at southeast high school decided to develop its own business. It's called Take Home Meals.More >>
When internship opportunities were too far from home, a class at southeast high school decided to develop its own business. It's called Take Home Meals.More >>
About five hundred families are asking the Joplin Salvation Army for help this Christmas. And with several kids in each family, that can mean thousands of toys are needed. Angel trees play an important role in meeting that need.More >>
About five hundred families are asking the Joplin Salvation Army for help this Christmas. And with several kids in each family, that can mean thousands of toys are needed. Angel trees play an important role in meeting that need.More >>