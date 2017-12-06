Quantcast

Joplin Boys Off to Hot Start - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Boys Off to Hot Start

Updated:

The Joplin Eagles are off to a hot start this basketball season. The team is undefeated through their first five games.

Not only are they 5-0, but they have beaten some good teams along the way. Over the weekend they beat a talented Nevada team to win the Carthage Invitational. On Tuesday night they beat Carthage in their home opener 48-44.

The team is rolling right now, but they still feel like they have plenty of room before they hit their ceiling.

"It's crazy because looking at it we're like a 50 percent mark from what we could be. Maybe not 50 percent," says senior Grant Guillory, "Seeing that we're not doing good and we're still winning games...it just makes me happy because it's like what can we be? Let's get there already."

Joplin's next game will be on Tuesday, on the road against Webb City (1-0).

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cat Comes Home

    Cat Comes Home

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-12-07 03:07:13 GMT

    Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.

    More >>

    Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.

    More >>

  • Tenant Warns of Alleged Safety Issues at Downtown Joplin Loft Complex

    Tenant Warns of Alleged Safety Issues at Downtown Joplin Loft Complex

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-12-07 01:28:44 GMT

    There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime. 

    More >>

    There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime. 

    More >>

  • Child Abuse Leads to Death

    Child Abuse Leads to Death

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:47 PM EST2017-12-07 03:47:15 GMT

    A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death.  According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing.  The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later.  Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...

    More >>

    A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death.  According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing.  The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later.  Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.