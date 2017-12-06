Joplin Boys Off to Hot Start

The Joplin Eagles are off to a hot start this basketball season. The team is undefeated through their first five games.

Not only are they 5-0, but they have beaten some good teams along the way. Over the weekend they beat a talented Nevada team to win the Carthage Invitational. On Tuesday night they beat Carthage in their home opener 48-44.

The team is rolling right now, but they still feel like they have plenty of room before they hit their ceiling.

"It's crazy because looking at it we're like a 50 percent mark from what we could be. Maybe not 50 percent," says senior Grant Guillory, "Seeing that we're not doing good and we're still winning games...it just makes me happy because it's like what can we be? Let's get there already."

Joplin's next game will be on Tuesday, on the road against Webb City (1-0).