KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-7

  • The City of Joplin has taken the next step to bringing a professional baseball team back to Joe Becker Stadium.  A special city council work session was held last night to discuss the lease proposal and potential conflicts with the Joplin Sports Authority with the Ventura Sports Group.  City staff expects to have a lease drawn up in about two weeks to present to the council for a formal vote.

  • Supporters of Net Neutrality on Wednesday made their presence and opinions known at Congressman Billy Long's office in Joplin.  Long is a vocal opponent of the regulations.  Yesterday's group argued that removing the regulations would cause the opposite effect.   The FCC is expected to vote on ending net neutrality regulations next week.

  • Senator Al Franken announces he will resign.  On Wednesday...multiple Democratic Senators called on Franken to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.  Most recently...a former Democratic Congressional Aide claimed the Minnesota Democrat tried to forcibly kiss her in 2006.
