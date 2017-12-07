Ozarks Food Harvest receives $125,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation

Thanks to a $125,000 grant awarded by the Walmart Foundation to Ozarks Food Harvest, more than 270 hunger relief organizations across 28 Ozarks counties will have access to a dollar-for-dollar matching program. The Hunger Challenge of the Ozarks, a program carried out by Ozarks Food Harvest, is able to continue for its eighth year due to this grant.

“Being able to support our partners is what makes for a stronger network to fulfill our mission to Transform Hunger into Hope, ultimately putting food in the hands of those in need. Without our partners, we would not be able to serve the nearly 261,000 individuals each year,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “Thanks to the grant from the Walmart Foundation, we are able to carry out our Hunger Challenge of the Ozarks for its eighth year.”

The Hunger Challenge is set up by Ozarks Food Harvest and provides their partners with the opportunity to increase funds by matching dollar-for-dollar the money raised to fight hunger in their local communities. Once matched, the grant from the Walmart Foundation evolves to $250,000 with the potential to distribute more than four million pounds of food. The Hunger Challenge also encourages relationship building in the smaller communities where partners operate to establish additional sustainability. With the network of 270 hunger-relief partners, Ozarks Food Harvest is able to distribute more than 17 million meals annually throughout 28 counties.

“The Walmart Foundation is proud to continue to support the Hunger Challenge of the Ozarks, as the program put on by Ozarks Food Harvest provides valuable resources for other partner organizations, helping to reach underserved individuals in a vast area in southwest Missouri,” said Terry Nannie, Walmart vice president and regional general manager in Missouri.

The Walmart Foundation supports organizations by awarding grants that have a long-lasting, positive impact on communities across the U.S. To be considered for support, applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. Additional information about the program’s funding guidelines and application process are available online at walmartfoundation.org.

In 2016, Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and the Walmart Foundation awarded $46.08 million in cash and in-kind donations to Missouri charities, including 25.5 million pounds of food donated to local food banks, which is the equivalent of 21.2 million meals. For more information on Walmart’s fight against hunger, visit foundation.walmart.com/our-focus/hunger.