Joplin Daybreak Rotary Celebrates the Holiday Season

Joplin Daybreak Rotary will celebrate the holiday season with a special meeting Friday, December 8 at 6:45am in Missouri Southern State University's Endzone Facility.

The Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club will be awarding five monetary donations to local non-profits in the morning and for the past several weeks, the Club has been collecting items for Ronald McDonald House and Community Support Services. These items have included household basics, as well as, personal care items.

Joplin Daybreak Rotary meets every Friday at 6:45am at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Daybreak Club is part of a worldwide organization whose main objective is service — in the community, in the workplace, and around the globe. The 1.2 million Rotarians who make up more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in nearly every country in the world share a dedication to the ideal of Service Above Self.