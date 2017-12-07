The Humane Society Says To Think Before Giving Pets As A Gift

With the holidays on the way people are looking for unique gifts to giver their friends and loved ones. Some may opt to give dogs as a gift this Christmas -- but the Joplin Humane Society says it might not be such a good idea. Each year the animal shelters see an increase in dog abandonment during the holiday season due to people not wanting or being able to take care of their surprise pets. Officials that if you are going to give a furry friend as a gift to make sure they have expressed interest in having one.
Shelter manager Lysa Boston says, "The big thing is just making sure that you have everything set up for the pet making sure its going to be the right pet for the situation. Pets are a life time commitment. That who ever is getting that pet is really ready and waiting that pet."
If you're not sure if someone wants a pet for a gift or not -- the Joplin Human Society offers gift certificates. That way people can pick-up their own pets if they decide they want one.
