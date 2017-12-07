Harry S. Truman Elementary is awarded the Distinguished Title I School Award

Harry S. Truman Elementary was recently identified as one of Missouri’s Distinguished Title I Schools by the National Title I Association.

Each year at the National Title I Conference, schools from all across the United States are recognized as Distinguished Title I Schools. Each state has the opportunity to identify two schools as Distinguished Title I schools through the use of three categories. The three categories are:

Exceptional student performance for two consecutive years

Closing the achievement gap between student groups

Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English Learners, etc.)

Harry S. Truman Elementary has been chosen through category 1. Truman Elementary will receive a Certificate of Recognition and a personalized banner for their school. Additionally, Webb City administrators will attend a conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in February.