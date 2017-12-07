Quantcast

Harry S. Truman Elementary is awarded the Distinguished Title I School Award

WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -

Harry S. Truman Elementary was recently identified as one of Missouri’s Distinguished Title I Schools by the National Title I Association.

Each year at the National Title I Conference, schools from all across the United States are recognized as Distinguished Title I Schools. Each state has the opportunity to identify two schools as Distinguished Title I schools through the use of three categories. The three categories are:

  • Exceptional student performance for two consecutive years
  • Closing the achievement gap between student groups
  • Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English Learners, etc.)

Harry S. Truman Elementary has been chosen through category 1. Truman Elementary will receive a Certificate of Recognition and a personalized banner for their school. Additionally, Webb City administrators will attend a conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in February.

