Hour of Code has Students Programming Challenges in Minecraft & Coding Robotics

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
          Labette County, Kansas students of all ages joined more than four hundred million students around the world today taking part in the hour of code. An opportunity to try their hand at coding and programming computer games.

Carrolyn Chapman, a seventh grade student at Meadowview Elementary   explains how easy it can be for students to program moves in the game Minecraft. "I pick the one Iwant, drag it over,  place it under  run so when i hit run, it will  do what I have programmed it to do right here."
Its just one of a series of challenges during the international hour of code. Carrolyn explained,  "It gives us  different blocks like move forward,  turn left turn right, place oak planks."

They get instructions for the drop and drag programing on www.code.org and from video tutorials. Anthony Pearson said, "Theyll walk you through the process of it  and eventually make it harder.
First they start with drawing squares and then they move on to moving people."

Students could earn certificates for completing all the levels in the hour of code but a bigger challenge was applying what they've learned   to robotics.

Alexis Sharp discussed with her partner Sidni Meister getting lights on a Christmas tree to function, We gotta make them flash though. We have to make em stay on for five seconds and shut off. How do you do that?


Another group of seventh graders get a horse to tilt its head, It  moved,  yeah!
Others were making a fish mouth move or a daisy dance. Its STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)  education on many levels..
Greenbush STEM director Lisa Blair has worked with the students all semester.  She added, "We're using  engineering because of the robotics we're designing but certainly it's math heavy. Everything we're doing in here has math attached to it."

The girls who got the horse head to move explained, We moved the um, angle to a negative ninety."

Carollyn said its in hour of code too,  "You have to add up how many times you want to move forward   and how many degrees you want to turn this way or that."

When one light was out on a Grinch robotic face,   they checked  positive and negative connections so the projects are  the ultimate in problem solving.  And they typically work in teams so theres collaboration too. And its a fun way to understand the technology they use.

Alexis said, "You get to see how stuff works.  Like this coding is actually in the computer too.  So its pretty cool."

     Some students didn't see themselves becoming computer programmers in the future but said hour of code is much more fun than math worksheets.


 

