Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 12/07/2017

Incident Spotlight

On Tuesday at 10:15am officers were dispatched to a local hotel near 36th and Range Line. The clerk had called about a room in which there were complaints of disturbances overnight. He had also been in contact with the person renting the room who said he had been kicked out by other occupants. Between the complaints from other rooms and the renter being kicked out, the clerk wanted the subjects in the room to leave the property as they were no longer welcome.

The clerk and an officer made contact at the door and a female opened the door. A male was laying on the floor blocking the female from opening the door all the way. The clerk instructed both occupants they were to leave the hotel, no longer welcome. The officer attempted to identify both since they were the subject of disturbances overnight. The female gave a false name to officers that didn't pan out. Her excuse was that she had "been ran too many times" and was on Probation/Parole and was avoiding her P/P Officer from knowing she had another run in with the police. She was in possession of 2 needles, a container of meth residue and a container of marijuana residue. As officers finished up with the two, an officer checked the bathroom to insure the room was clear for the clerk. The bathroom door wouldn't open all the way and a second male was hiding behind that door. The officer attempted to detain him and he pulled away and ran for the door. He ran right into the second officer, causing both officers and the suspect to tumble onto the ground out of the doorway. He continued to resist and attempted to kick officers. He only complied when a taser being used was mentioned. Officers had minor cuts and scrapes and had equipment damaged from his actions. The 18 year old male from Joplin was arrested for resisting, assault on law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and property destruction. The first female was cited for obstruction and paraphernalia.