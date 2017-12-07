Keep Your Pets Safe - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office

Temperatures have dropped in our area and that means it's time to ensure your animals have a warm place to be when it's cold.

If you are going to own animals, you have to provide adequate care. This is defined as the "normal and prudent attention to the needs of an animal, including wholesome food, clean water, shelter and health care as necessary to maintain good health in a specific species of animal."

Those found in violation of these requirements may be charged with animal neglect.

To report possible neglect, call dispatch at 417-451-8333.