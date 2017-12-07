Quantcast

Keep Your Pets Safe - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Of - KOAM TV 7

Keep Your Pets Safe - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office

Keep Your Pets Safe - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Temperatures have dropped in our area and that means it's time to ensure your animals have a warm place to be when it's cold.

If you are going to own animals, you have to provide adequate care. This is defined as the "normal and prudent attention to the needs of an animal, including wholesome food, clean water, shelter and health care as necessary to maintain good health in a specific species of animal."

Those found in violation of these requirements may be charged with animal neglect.

To report possible neglect, call dispatch at 417-451-8333.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.