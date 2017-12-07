Quantcast

Lunch & Learn event - courtesy of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Name: Lunch and Learn by Free Market Physician

Date: December 8, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/152345478825649/

Event Description:

Spend lunch with us this Friday as we create a discussion to go over alternatives to healthcare.gov plans. The speakers will be myself and John Ball of IBC. Lunch is provided on a first come basis. We look forward to having you all there!

