Lunch & Learn event - courtesy of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce

Name: Lunch and Learn by Free Market Physician

Date: December 8, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/152345478825649/

Event Description:

Spend lunch with us this Friday as we create a discussion to go over alternatives to healthcare.gov plans. The speakers will be myself and John Ball of IBC. Lunch is provided on a first come basis. We look forward to having you all there!