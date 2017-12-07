Big News for Big Brutus

For decades, Big Brutus has been making a big impression on Southeast Kansas. It will soon have that opportunity on a national level, if it's approved for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

"Locally we've been advertised big, but going national is a pretty good event," says Big Brutus Inc. board member Jim Lovell.

Getting on to the National Register will give Big Brutus access to federal and national grants, crucial for the nonprofit attraction's upkeep.

"We will be able to get grants for maintenance. It costs a huge amount of money to keep maintenance up on the machine. Also, we have 3 full-time and two part-time employees. That will help pay for their salaries," said Lovell.

Specifically, getting on to the National Register of Historic Places makes Brutus eligible for federal and state rehabilitation tax credits, as well as Kansas Heritage Trust Fund grants. Lovell and other Big Brutus Inc. board members are confident Big Brutus will make the National Register's cut. They'll find out early next year.