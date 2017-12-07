The Future Is Looking Brighter For Joplin's Memorial Hall

The future is beginning to look a little brighter for Joplin's Memorial Hall.

The next steps are being taken to get it listed as a local historical landmark.

That's a win for the group, Connect2Culture.

When you think of Connect2Culture and their project at memorial hall, it's just that, you think of the project you see here -- *at* Memorial Hall.

But at Monday's council meeting, Clifford Wert spoke strongly for the push to have Memorial Hall as a local landmark.

Clifford Wert, Connect2Culture president: "We definitely the local landmark designation will enhance that national registry application for the Memorial Hall to be a historic place identified by the National Park Service."

And that designation is key to getting state *and* federal tax breaks to redevelop the Hall.

A Hall that has a long history of memories for residents in the area.

Daniel Powers, Carl Junction resident: "I can remember growing up in high school we use to, I think we went to a Gin Blossoms concert out there, so, anytime I think there's a chance for improvement to give kids and other people of the community a chance for entertainment I think it's a good one."

As for what that plan for entertainment at Memorial Hall includes...

Wert: "That drawing shows the potential of a park like setting behind Memorial hall with the potential of showing movies on the back side of the hall and the walking areas, that, if you want to dream big, could be an ice skating rink in the winter."

Wert says the key is...

Wert: "Think big, dream big, and think about the long term vision that could be developed in that area."

Wert says connect to culture has a long term vision for the entire block, and residents should begin to see changes taking shape in the coming months.

