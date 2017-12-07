The Future Is Looking Brighter For Joplin's Memorial Hall

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
The future is beginning to look a little brighter for Joplin's Memorial Hall. The next steps are being taken to get it listed as a local historical landmark. That's a win for the group, Connect2Culture.More >>
A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death. According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing. The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later. Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...More >>
If you were lined up on Main Street tonight...you may have noticed the improvements to one of Joplin's main arteries. A lot of projects are nearing completion...which includes new signs and street markings. But one of those signs has raised some concerns with area residents.More >>
The Missouri Southern Foundation now owns the old Joplin Public Library. The donation agreement was finalized tonight by city council members. The agreement -- was met with just a pinch of resistance, from councilman Phil Stinnett, who said, although he has high hopes for the project, ethically, he couldn't vote yes, because he couldn't justify giving away a city asset.More >>
Sidewalk projects continue throughout parts of Joplin. And while the finished product should be plush...it's what taking place in the interim that has some concerned. Jones: " I'm just concerned for safety. It ain't for me it's for everybody." Jim Jones is a Carl Junction resident, but, he has grand kids here in Joplin, and with all the construction going on in town, he's become concerned about the sidewalks.More >>
Residents on the south side of Carthage will soon see improved fire response times thanks to a new fire station that's in the works. And there's something special about it.More >>
A dog is in grave condition tonight at the Joplin Humane Society after allegedly being poisoned sometime last night in Webb City. Police are investigating.More >>
What lies ahead for Wildcat Glades in Joplin? It was announced earlier this month that the Audubon Society was ending its partnership with the popular 10-year old nature facility. Tonight a community forum was held to talk about the future.More >>
Small Business Saturday is coming to a close across the region, but the benefit it can bring locally, never closes. For Debbie Mayberry Webb and her family, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of their shopping ritual.More >>
