Gorillas Suffer 4th Straight Loss

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Lindenwood University men's basketball team outscored Pittsburg State University 10-0 in a pivotal 61-second span late in the game to take a 90-85 victory Thursday (Dec. 7) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



The Lions (7-1, 1-0 MIAA) led 79-78 with 1:43 to play in the game after Pitt State's Xavier Adams made a pair of free throws.



Lindenwood made nine of 11 free throws in the next minute as the Gorillas (5-5, 0-3 MIAA) were whistled for four costly fouls. Brad Newman scored a game-high 27 points to lead four LWU players in double figure scoring.



Chandler Diekvoss posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions, while Max Meylor (14) and Dominique Dobbs (11) also scored in double figures.



The Lions outscored the Gorillas, 24-12, at the free throw line in the contest and LWU converted 12 3-point field goals in the game.



Donovan Franklin scored a team-leading 24 points for Pitt State, while Xavier Adams posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Grant Lozoya chipped in with 16 points and six assists, while Demetrius Levarity added five points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Jaxon Holden also scored 14 points for the Gorillas.



Pitt State will return to action Saturday (Dec. 9) when the Gorillas entertain Lincoln University at 3:30 p.m. (CST).