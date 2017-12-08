MSSU Women top Lincoln in 2OT

The Missouri Southern women's basketball team picked up their first MIAA win on Thursday, but it wasn't easy.

The Lions beat the Lincoln Blue Tigers 94-90 in double-overtime to improve to 2-7 on the year and 1-2 in MIAA league play. Dru Clark sealed the victory by making two free throws with 2 seconds remaining to make it a two possession game.

Clark finished the night with 23 points. Webb City product Desirea Buerge had a career high 28 points and 12 rebounds. Former Neosho Wildcat Chelsey added 20 points.

Next up for Missouri Southern, they'll host Lindenwood on Saturday.