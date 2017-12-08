Lions Hold on to Beat Lincoln

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's basketball team started hot and led by 19 in the first half, and the visiting Blue Tigers of Lincoln went on a 13-0 run in the second half to take a lead of their own, but the Lions held on to win 80-76 on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center tongiht.



Southern (3-5, 1-2 MIAA) was one three pointer away from tying the single-game school record as the Lions went 14-32 from the three point line. The 32 attempts were also one attempt from tying a single-game school record.



Elyjah Clark led the Lions' attack with 20 points as five players scored in double-figures for MSSU. Clark went 7-14 from the field and 6-11 from long-range. The six threes are a career-high for Clark. Koray Gilbertand Kinzer Lambert had 15 points each, while CJ Carr and LJ Ross scored 11 each. Ross added in eight rebounds, while Carr dished out ten assists for a double-double.



Lincoln (5-4, 0-1 MIAA) had five score in double-figures, as well, led by 10 from John Burton.



The Lions, especially Clark, started on fire, as the sophomore sharp shooter had a three on the opening possession and didn't stop there. He made his first four attempts at three-pointers and added a layup to score the first 14 points of the game for the Lions and give Southern a 14-4 lead two minutes in.



Another three from Clark, this time with 14:53 to go, made the lead 24-10 for the Lions. A dunk from Gilbert pushed the Southern lead to 19 (29-10) and the Lions would lead 45-34 at the break.



The Southern lead was ten (59-49) with 13:53 left in the second half when Lincoln went to work. The Blue Tigers went on a 13-0 run and led 62-59 with 9:59 to go. Lincoln led again 67-66 with 6:34 to go, but the Lions started another run, this time 9-0, to lead 75-67 with just under four to go.



A three from Lincoln's Burton with 18 seconds left cut the Lions' lead to four and a jumper from Maruise Mason with five seconds left made the score 78-76, but Lambert hit a pair of freebies to seal the win.



The Lions shot 48 percent in the game from the field and 44 percent from the three-point line. Southern and Lincoln tied on the rebound front with 34 boards each. Lincoln shot 47 percent from the field in the game and 60 percent from the three point line.



Southern will be back in action on Saturday as the Lions play host to Lindenwood. Tip off from Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is slated for 3:30 pm.