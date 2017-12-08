PSU Women Win Home Opener

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team utilized a 30-point third quarter to rally from an eight-point halftime deficit and overtake Lindenwood University en route to an 87-75 victory Thursday (Dec. 7) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



Mikaela Burgess and Brenlee McPherson scored 17 points apiece for the Gorillas (7-2, 1-2 MIAA), who snapped a two-game losing streak while making their home debut after opening the season with eight road games.



Paige Imhoff added 16 points, seven assists and five steals for the Gorillas, while Madison Northcutt chipped in with 11 points and a team-leading seven rebounds. Shelby Lopez finished the game with 11 points and four steals as Pitt State forced Lindenwood (7-1, 0-1 MIAA) into 21 turnovers in the contest while handing the Lions their first loss of the season.



Lindsay Medlen paced LWU with 17 points, while Kallie Bildner added 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.



The Gorillas will return to action Saturday (Dec. 9) when they play host to MIAA rival Lincoln University at 1:30 p.m. (CST).