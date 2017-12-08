Dreiling Named PSU Defensive Coordinator

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITSBURG — Pittsburg State University head football coach Tim Beck announced today (Dec. 7) several personnel changes to the Gorillas coaching staff.



Beck announced that Dave Wiemers, who has served as defensive coordinator the past 10 seasons, will return to the offensive side of the ball as the Gorillas offensive coordinator in 2018. Wiemers also has served as Assistant Head Coach since 2011. Wiemers served as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator on Jerry Kill's staff at Emporia State University from 1999-2000, before beginning a six-year tenure as the Hornets head coach from 2001-06. He also served as offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II member Tarleton State University in 2007, before joining the Pitt State staff the next year.



"I went through a similar position change as Dave is making now when I transitioned from being Pitt State's defensive coordinator in 1993 and switched sides of the ball to offensive coordinator in 1994," Beck said. "Dave will have a unique perspective as someone who has coached as an offensive and defensive coordinator; and I am confident that will benefit our offense moving forward. We share many of the same offensive philosophies."



Additionally, Beck announced that safeties coach Nate Dreiling has been elevated to the role of defensive coordinator. Dreiling, a four-time All-American linebacker for the Gorillas from 2010-13, joined the Pitt State staff as safeties coach in 2017 after spending two seasons on the coaching staff at the University of Kansas. Dreiling was selected the 2011 NCAA Division II National Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2011 while helping lead the Gorillas to a 13-1 record and the program's second NCAA Division II National Championship. He set both Pitt State and MIAA records with 491 career tackles and also garnered CoSIDA Academic All-America® honors in the classroom.



"Nate has a great defensive mind," Beck said. "He's been around football his entire life as a coach's son. He was an elite player as a four-time All-American. He has an in-depth understanding of how to play great defense, how to schematically organize a defense and how to make in-game adjustments to a defense. He's very ready for this opportunity."



Former Pitt State two-time All-American linebacker Josh Lattimer also will return to his alma mater as the Gorillas defensive line coach. Lattimer served as defensive coordinator at MIAA rival Northeastern State University the past four years (2014-17). He spent the 2013 season as head coach at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, after spending the 2012 season as defensive coordinator at Ellsworth. Lattimer served as a student assistant coach at Pitt State from 2005-07. He earned All-MIAA honors in each of his final three seasons (2003-05) and All-America accolades in his final two years (2004-05), while helping Pitt State to a 14-1 record and the 2004 NCAA Division II National Runner-up finish.



"I am excited to have the opportunity to hire Josh Lattimer as our defensive line coach," Beck said. "Josh was a great player here as a two-time All-American. He has tremendous coaching experience as a defensive line coach, a defensive coordinator and a collegiate head coach. He's known as a relentless recruiter; and he certainly has a great passion for Pittsburg State and Gorilla football."



Former Pitt State All-American safety Keeston Terry also has been hired as a full-time assistant coach. He will work with the Gorillas cornerbacks. Terry served as a graduate assistant coach for Pitt State in 2017, after helping coach the defensive secondary at Blue Springs High School in 2016. He helped the Gorillas to an 11-2 record and the 2014 MIAA Championship his senior season, garnering first-team All-MIAA and honorable mention NCAA Division II All-America recognition.



"Keeston was a highly successful player for the Gorillas with All-America accolades. He coached corners this past year for Pitt State and in 2016 he also gained great experience as a defensive secondary coach under the direction of one of the most notable prep coaches in the Midwest – Coach Kelly Donahoe. He's a bright young coach who is ready for this important commitment.



"Overall, I am excited to assemble this group in their new roles for the Gorillas," Beck said. "Along with our collective staff, these four men are extremely passionate about Pitt State football and will work diligently at being successful. We are excited to begin the recruiting season, then onward to spring ball in the preparation for a successful 2018 football season."



2018 Pitt State Football Coaching Staff

Tim Beck, Head Coach

Dave Wiemers, Asst. Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator

Nate Dreiling, Defensive Coordinator

Matt Karleskint, Assistant Coach/Wide Receivers

Josh Lattimer, Assistant Coach/Defensive Line

Luke Miller, Assistant Coach/Tight Ends

John Pierce, Assistant Coach/Running Backs

Carl Roth, Assistant Coach/Linebackers

Keeston Terry, Assistant Coach/Cornerbacks

Steve Wells, Assistant Coach/Offensive Line

Larry Garman, Assistant Coach/In-Season Recruiting

Matt Clements, Graduate Assistant

Andrew Nichols, Graduate Assistant

Travis Young, Student Assistant