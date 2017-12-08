Medday Thursday - Flu Update

Are you protected from the Flu? KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Rebecca Adamson from the Crawford County Health Department to find out the current Flu status for Southeast Kansas. She also offers a few tips to help keep you and your family safe. Here are a few symptoms you may experience if you have the flu: Fever. Cough and sore throat. Runny or stuffy nose. Muscle or body aches and chills. Headaches. Fatigue.More >>
