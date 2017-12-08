KOAM NEWS TO KNOW 12-8

All the Who's in Whoville have been defeated.More >>
Two Pittsburg State University employees are on administrative leave. 47-year-old Peter Rosen and 39-year-old Barry Wilson, both of Pittsburg, were arrested Thursday evening (12/7/2017). According to police, they served a search warrant at an apartment on South Joplin Street pertaining to the illegal videoing of a person who is nude or in the state of undress. Authorities also found several items believed to be associated with the creation of the video. Rosen was arrested at th...More >>
For decades, Big Brutus has been making a big impression on Southeast Kansas.More >>
Labette County, Kansas students of all ages joined more than four hundred million students around the world today taking part in the hour of code. An opportunity to try their hand at coding and programming computer games.More >>
