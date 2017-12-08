Quantcast

KOAM NEWS TO KNOW 12-8

CHILD ABUSE DEATH

  • A second degree murder charge is filed against a man who police say got into a dispute with a child over pajamas.  Investigators say an autopsy report showed Jayda Kyle suffered a head injury.  Police say the suspect in this case was the boyfriend of this child's mother.  Investigators say Vaden threw Jayda to her bed, then floor twice over a nonspecific time period, causing Jayda to hit her head on the floor.

HISTORIC BIG BRUTUS

  • There's big news for Big Brutus, in West Mineral, Kansas.  The largest electric shovel still in existence is being considered for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.  Board members expect to hear whether Big Brutus makes it onto the National Register of Historic Places sometime  early next month.

WASHINGTON RESIGNATIONS

  • Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken announced he intends to resign in the coming weeks, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.  And Arizona Republican Congressman Trent Franks says he's leaving his job at the end of January.  It comes after a revelation he discussed surrogate motherhood with female staffers.

TEXAS SNOW

  • Snow...in South Texas?  It's a rare sight and there was even enough for a snowball fight.  The surprise snow prompted the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning in the overnight hours for several counties.

    An Oklahoma teen will now stand trial for murder as an adult. Koalten Orr was 14-years-old when police say he went to the Vinita Police Department and told officers he killed his father's fiancé, 38-year-old Laura Beth Hendrix. According to court documents, on August 22, 2016, Orr showed up at the police department and when an officer came up to him he stood up, said he needed a hug, and then admitted to shooting his stepmother. According the arrest affidavit, Orr told police...More >>
    All the Who's in Whoville have been defeated.

    Two Pittsburg State University employees are on administrative leave.  47-year-old Peter Rosen and 39-year-old Barry Wilson, both of Pittsburg, were arrested Thursday evening (12/7/2017). According to police, they served a search warrant at an apartment on South Joplin Street pertaining to the illegal videoing of a person who is nude or in the state of undress. Authorities also found several items believed to be associated with the creation of the video. Rosen was arrested at th...

    Two Pittsburg State University employees are on administrative leave.  47-year-old Peter Rosen and 39-year-old Barry Wilson, both of Pittsburg, were arrested Thursday evening (12/7/2017). According to police, they served a search warrant at an apartment on South Joplin Street pertaining to the illegal videoing of a person who is nude or in the state of undress. Authorities also found several items believed to be associated with the creation of the video. Rosen was arrested at th...

