Pitt PD Arrest Two Suspects For Drug Possession

On Friday morning, December 8. 2017, law enforcement officers with the Pittsburg Police Department served a search warrant at a residence located at 901 Turner Road, Pittsburg. The search warrant pertained to the possession and distribution of illegal drugs. During the search, several items believed to be marijuana and related drug paraphernalia were located within the residence.

19 year old Jordon G. Jennings, of Pittsburg, and 19 year old Hannah R. McLane, also of Pittsburg, were arrested and transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. Both Jennings and McLane were arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Jennings and McLane are being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620)-231-1700, or at our tip line, (620)-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

# # #

(Press Release via Pittsburg Police Department)