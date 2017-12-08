Opioids epidemic discussed during Newsmakers show

An upcoming Newsmakers program will shed light on one of the largest health issues the nation is facing today – the opioid epidemic. Dan Pekarek, Director of the City’s Health Department visits with host Judy Stiles to discuss this matter and ways that the community can join together in addressing it. Ashley Mickelthwaite, Director of One Joplin, appeared with Pekarek to provide insight on this important topic.

Recently the Health Department and One Joplin hosted an Opioid Crisis Summit to bring the community together to learn more about this crisis and discuss potential solutions for intervention. One Joplin is a movement of people working to create a collaborative environment in which Joplin can flourish among various segments, including health and well-being.

The Summit was held in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ (DHSS) work to gather pertinent information from around the state. The Summit is one of nine being held in Missouri.

This episode of Newsmakers will air at 5:30 p.m. daily from Sunday, December 10 through Wednesday, December 13, on KGCS-TV and at 5:30 a.m. on KOAM on Saturday, December 16.

The show is also available through YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmsqfQW8twE