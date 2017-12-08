PSU Employees Arrested

Two Pittsburg State University employees are on administrative leave. 47-year-old Peter Rosen and 39-year-old Barry Wilson, both of Pittsburg, were arrested Thursday evening (12/7/2017). According to police, they served a search warrant at an apartment on South Joplin Street pertaining to the illegal videoing of a person who is nude or in the state of undress and the distribution of that video. Authorities also found several items believed to be associated with the creation of the video.

Rosen was arrested at the residence on two counts of felony breach of privacy and is being held on a $5,000 bond. He's an associate professor and chair of Accounting and Computer Information Systems.

Wilson was arrested at another location for actions related to the case. He faces one count of misdemeanor stalking and is being held on a $2,000 bond. Wilson is an associate professor and chair of Graphics and Imaging Technology.

The investigation is ongoing.

Pittsburg State University has released a statement saying in part:

"We take these charges very seriously and are actively working with law enforcement," said Lynette Olson, Provost and vice president for academic affairs. "Both Rosen and Wilson have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."



University administrators met with faculty within the department of Graphics and Imaging Technology, and Accounting and Computer Information Systems this morning to make them aware of the matter.



"Provost Olson and our college deans wanted to make certain that faculty were aware of the situation and the subsequent administrative action," said Chris Kelly, associate vice president for university marketing and communication. "They are working closely with faculty and staff in each department to reduce any potential disruption to students as we enter the final week of classes."

