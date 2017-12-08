Joplin Police Continue Search for Whoville Destroyers

Its been almost a week now since, according to Joplin police, vandals destroyed Christmas decorations. The decorations were on City property, and unique in more ways than one.

All the Who's in Whoville have been defeated.

"Not very good Christmas spirit right there," says Joplin Parks and Recreation Director Paul Bloomberg.

Just a few days ago, kids were invited to drop-off their letters to be mailed to Santa, and walk past a unique interpretation of Whoville. "It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags"...because everything was handmade out of wood.

"Our Parks Department staff, they cut them out. We have a guy on staff who's a really good artist, who painted them and designed them. Several hours went into making them," says Bloomberg.

But Bloomberg says all those decorations for the season came down for an absolute senseless reason.

"Any time somebody gets their property broken or stolen, it's upsetting to them because they've spent money on it, effort into putting it up," says Captain Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department.

But more than that...

"Kids loved it," says Bloomberg.

Even G-Man himself wasn't spared.

"The Grinch was totally beheaded. It's sad! We found the head in one of our tennis courts," says Bloomberg.

Where the decorations used to be looks much differently now; you could say more boring than before. But here's the thing about Who's: Their hearts are in the right place.

"If whoever did this is watching, you tore them up, but they'll be back," says Bloomberg.

Welcome Christmas, bring your cheer. Cheer to all Four Staters far and near.

Bloomberg says security cameras did capture shadows of two people destroying the decorations, but the video wasn't clear enough to get any identification.