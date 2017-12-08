Teen to be Tried as Adult

An Oklahoma teen will now stand trial for murder as an adult.

Koalten Orr was 14-years-old when police say he went to the Vinita Police Department and told officers he killed his father's fiancé, 38-year-old Laura Beth Hendrix.

According to court documents, on August 22, 2016, Orr showed up at the police department and when an officer came up to him he stood up, said he needed a hug, and then admitted to shooting his stepmother. According the arrest affidavit, Orr told police he was being sexually abused by her and was tired of the abuse. Documents show that through testimony, those claims were discredited.

Hendrix was found dead in the home. Documents state she was shot in the chest as she walked out of a bathroom and down the hall towards Orr. He said he got the gun from a bedroom.

Orr was charged as an adult with first degree murder. Under the law, a teen is tried as an adult if charged with first-degree murder.

In March of 2017, an Oklahoma judge ordered a psychological evaluation and set a hearing for Orr to be tried as a juvenile. The Court of Criminal Appeals Thursday (12/7/2017) overturned the decision and has ordered Orr to be tried as an adult.

An arraignment is scheduled for January 8, 2018.