City of Pittsburg, Chamber of Commerce, and Pitt State Continue Their Partnership

"You know, this is what I'm looking at in terms of an area I want to go with an expansion or research and development. Do you know who I can work with at PSU? Or I can talk to PSU and they can let me know 'Hey I think you can benefit from this program..the city has some matching funds for that..that kind of thing" Todd Allison explains the network of connections he has with the partnership with the City, Chamber and University. Allison owns Progressive Products n Pittsburg.

"We've just completed a very successful 2017 in this new innovative approach to economic development for Pittsburg, Kansas. we are combining the strengths and resources of the City of Pittsburg, the Pittsburg State University and the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce" says Shawn Naccarato from PSU.

The owner of Progressive Products is one of the Pittsburg businesses that works with the unique partnership.

The three organizations have helped businesses like his expand and create more revenue and employment opportunities.

"We're building a brand new facility with then intention of doubling that facility in a few years" says Allison.

"It's really some of the best things you can do in terms of ensuring economic growth within the community is take your existing businesses which are already committed to your community and get them even more successful" says Jay Byers, the Assistant City Manager.

The city will have a formal report coming out on Tuesday on the town's economic development, but they can confirm some growth.

The assistant manager says the town's poverty rate has decreased, and income and credit worthiness has increased.

"All of that shows that the wealth within the community is improving and i think all of that is the bottom line"

as Todd Allison's business expands, the hope is the rest of the town's wealth and well being will follow.