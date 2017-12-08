International Nativity Scene Tour

Quantcast

The Pittsburg Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has brought back it's international nativity tour after last year's display was a big hit.

"It's our gift to the community to come in and see all of these different nativities and help bring the spirit of Christmas," said church member Holly Maxwell.

This year's tour is bigger and better, with 264 nativity scenes hailing from Central and South America, Europe, Russia, and the good ol' USA. But they weren't mailed to Pittsburg from foreign churches.

"We have a lot of members and friends who have gone on mission trips out of country, and they have collected these nativities and loaned them to us," said Maxwell.

Mindi Moss is a church member who brought back a nativity scene from Spain for the display.

"One thing that's really neat about Spain is that they celebrate with nativities. They don't have the tradition of setting up Christmas trees. In their homes, it's just nativities," said Moss.

Moss brought that love and respect for nativity scenes back to the four states, and it seems to be catching on.

"After being here and looking at how much work has gone into it and seeing how beautiful everything looks, it makes me glad that I am here helping and being a part of this," said Moss. 

