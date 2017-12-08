Joplin Women Learn How To Take Care Of Their Hearts

The Roxy Event Center was the site of a heart healthy lunch and silent auction emceed by KOAM's own Lisa Oliges. Go Red For Women was sponsored by the Freeman Health System to raise money against cardiovascular disease. The event was also a learning opportunity for women, teaching them about how to take care of their own hearts as well as the hearts of others.

Go Red For Women Chair Jana Smith says, "We can support one another we can learn CPR. So if you are with your girlfriend if you are out in public and someone were to have a heart attack or stroke you would know how to help them until professional help gets there."

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the United States.

