Quantcast

Joplin Women Learn How To Take Care Of Their Hearts - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Women Learn How To Take Care Of Their Hearts

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The Roxy Event Center was the site of a heart healthy lunch and silent auction emceed by KOAM's own Lisa Oliges. Go Red For Women was sponsored by the Freeman Health System to raise money against cardiovascular disease. The event was also a learning opportunity for women, teaching them about how to take care of their own hearts as well as the hearts of others.

Go Red For Women Chair Jana Smith says, "We can support one another we can learn CPR. So if you are with your girlfriend if you are out in public and someone were to have a heart attack or stroke you would know how to help them until professional help gets there."

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the United States.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • International Nativity Scene Tour

    International Nativity Scene Tour

    Friday, December 8 2017 8:08 PM EST2017-12-09 01:08:39 GMT

    The Pittsburg Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has brought back it's international nativity tour after last year's display was a big hit.

    More >>

    The Pittsburg Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has brought back it's international nativity tour after last year's display was a big hit.

    More >>

  • City of Pittsburg, Chamber of Commerce, and Pitt State Continue Their Partnership

    City of Pittsburg, Chamber of Commerce, and Pitt State Continue Their Partnership

    Friday, December 8 2017 7:56 PM EST2017-12-09 00:56:28 GMT

    "You know, this is what I'm looking at in terms of an area I want to go with an expansion or research and development. Do you know who I can work with at PSU? Or I can talk to PSU and they can let me know 'Hey I think you can benefit from this program..the city has some matching funds for that..that kind of thing" Todd Allison explains the network of connections he has with the partnership with the City, Chamber and University. Allison owns Progressive Pr...

    More >>

    "You know, this is what I'm looking at in terms of an area I want to go with an expansion or research and development. Do you know who I can work with at PSU? Or I can talk to PSU and they can let me know 'Hey I think you can benefit from this program..the city has some matching funds for that..that kind of thing" Todd Allison explains the network of connections he has with the partnership with the City, Chamber and University. Allison owns Progressive Pr...

    More >>

  • Teen to be Tried as Adult

    Teen to be Tried as Adult

    Friday, December 8 2017 7:33 PM EST2017-12-09 00:33:44 GMT
    An Oklahoma teen will now stand trial for murder as an adult. Koalten Orr was 14-years-old when police say he went to the Vinita Police Department and told officers he killed his father's fiancé, 38-year-old Laura Beth Hendrix. According to court documents, on August 22, 2016, Orr showed up at the police department and when an officer came up to him he stood up, said he needed a hug, and then admitted to shooting his stepmother. According the arrest affidavit, Orr told police...More >>
    An Oklahoma teen will now stand trial for murder as an adult. Koalten Orr was 14-years-old when police say he went to the Vinita Police Department and told officers he killed his father's fiancé, 38-year-old Laura Beth Hendrix. According to court documents, on August 22, 2016, Orr showed up at the police department and when an officer came up to him he stood up, said he needed a hug, and then admitted to shooting his stepmother. According the arrest affidavit, Orr told police...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.