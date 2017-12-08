Afton Wins 1st Ever State Championship

The Afton Eagles had a shot to finish off an undefeated season on Friday, and they didn't leave it up to chance.

The Eagles pounded the Crescent Tigers to win the Class A state championship Friday night, the first state title in team history. As he has been all season long, quarterback Wil Amos was the catalyst for Afton tonight, rushing for over 400 yards and scoring all 6 offensive touchdowns for the Eagles.

Afton finished the year 14-0, and graduates 16 seniors from this year's team.