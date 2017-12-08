Afton Wins 1st Ever State Championship

Heckemeyer recorded a provisional score of 3,666 points, which broke her previous record of 3,649 in the pentathlon.More >>
McNutt compiled 3,086 points in the 60 meters, long jump, shot put and high jump Friday.More >>
QB Wil Amos scored 6 TD, and the Eagles beat the Crescent Tigers 44-12 to win the Class A state championship.More >>
Dreiling was a 4X All-American from 2010-2013, and was the DII Nat'l Defensive Player of the year in 2011.More >>
Mikaela Burgess and Brenlee McPherson each had 17 for the Gorillas, who are now 7-2 overall.More >>
Elyjah Clark had 20 point for MSSU, going 6-11 from three.More >>
The Pittsburg Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has brought back it's international nativity tour after last year's display was a big hit.More >>
"You know, this is what I'm looking at in terms of an area I want to go with an expansion or research and development. Do you know who I can work with at PSU? Or I can talk to PSU and they can let me know 'Hey I think you can benefit from this program..the city has some matching funds for that..that kind of thing" Todd Allison explains the network of connections he has with the partnership with the City, Chamber and University. Allison owns Progressive Pr...More >>
All the Who's in Whoville have been defeated.More >>
Two Pittsburg State University employees are on administrative leave. 47-year-old Peter Rosen and 39-year-old Barry Wilson, both of Pittsburg, were arrested Thursday evening (12/7/2017). According to police, they served a search warrant at an apartment on South Joplin Street pertaining to the illegal videoing of a person who is nude or in the state of undress. Authorities also found several items believed to be associated with the creation of the video. Rosen was arrested at th...More >>
