PSU's McNutt 2nd in Heptathlon After Day 1 of Boo Rogers

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University's Tanner McNutt and Jared Page finished day one action of the men's heptathlon in second and fourth place at the Boo Rogers Combined Events Friday (Dec. 8) at the Robert W. Plaster Center. Chandler Wilson led the Pitt State women with a ninth-place finish in the women's pentathlon.

McNutt compiled 3,086 points in the 60 meters, long jump, shot put and high jump Friday to trail only Texas A&M University-Commerce's Florian Obst (3086 pts) heading into Saturday's action. McNutt won the opening event – the 60 meters – in 6.90 seconds and he finished in a tie for second place in the high jump (6-2.25). He also posted a best mark of 22-7.25 in the long jump and 39-7 in the shot put.

Page totaled 2,881 points to sit just two points behind third-place Robert Wood of TAMUC (2883 pts). Page was clocked in 6.97 in the 60m, cleared 6-0 in the high jump and posted best marks of 21-10.25 in the long jump and 38-0 in the shot put.

Mitchell Hodson also compiled 2,645 points to finish day one action in ninth place.

The men's heptathlon will wrap up Saturday starting at 9 a.m. (CST) with the 60 meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 meters.

Former Pitt State All-American Emilyn Dearman won the women's pentathlon. The unattached athlete compiled 4,086 points to hold off second-place Kami Norton of Angelo State University (3999 pts) by 87 points.

Pitt State's Chandler Wilson finished ninth in the competition with 3,057 points. Wilson ran the 60 meter hurdles in 9.16, cleared 5-3.25 in the high jump and posted best marks of 31-1 in the shot put and 16-0.25 in the long jump. She turned in a time of 2:42.18 in the 800 meters.

