Heckemeyer Breaks MSSU Record

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Pittsburg, Kan. -- Allie Heckemeyer broke her own school record in the pentathlon and Kyle Parr is in tenth after day one in the heptathlon as the pair competed in day one of the Boo Rodgers Multis at Pittsburg State inside the Robert W. Plaster Center.



Heckemeyer recorded a provisional score of 3,666 points, which broke her previous record of 3,649 that was set last year. The mark currently sits second in Division II. She finished third in the event, but was the second-highest finishing collegiate mark.



Heckemeyer was second in the long jump with a distance of 18-05.75. She placed third in the high jump and 800m, eighth in the 60m hurdles and ninth in the shot put.



In other action, Parr is in tenth after day one of the heptathlon with a total of 2,534 points. He finished sixth in the high jump and eighth in the long jump. He is currently 552 points off of the leader, Florian Obst of Texas A&M Commerce.



Parr will finish up the Heptathlon tomorrow morning with the rest of the meet getting underway at 1 pm.