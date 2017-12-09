Quantcast

Heckemeyer Breaks MSSU Record - KOAM TV 7

Heckemeyer Breaks MSSU Record

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Pittsburg, Kan. -- Allie Heckemeyer broke her own school record in the pentathlon and Kyle Parr is in tenth after day one in the heptathlon as the pair competed in day one of the Boo Rodgers Multis at Pittsburg State inside the Robert W. Plaster Center. 

Heckemeyer recorded a provisional score of 3,666 points, which broke her previous record of 3,649 that was set last year. The mark currently sits second in Division II. She finished third in the event, but was the second-highest finishing collegiate mark. 

Heckemeyer was second in the long jump with a distance of 18-05.75. She placed third in the high jump and 800m, eighth in the 60m hurdles and ninth in the shot put.  

In other action, Parr is in tenth after day one of the heptathlon with a total of 2,534 points. He finished sixth in the high jump and eighth in the long jump. He is currently 552 points off of the leader, Florian Obst of Texas A&M Commerce. 

Parr will finish up the Heptathlon tomorrow morning with the rest of the meet getting underway at 1 pm.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • International Nativity Scene Tour

    International Nativity Scene Tour

    Friday, December 8 2017 8:08 PM EST2017-12-09 01:08:39 GMT

    The Pittsburg Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has brought back it's international nativity tour after last year's display was a big hit.

    More >>

    The Pittsburg Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has brought back it's international nativity tour after last year's display was a big hit.

    More >>

  • City of Pittsburg, Chamber of Commerce, and Pitt State Continue Their Partnership

    City of Pittsburg, Chamber of Commerce, and Pitt State Continue Their Partnership

    Friday, December 8 2017 7:56 PM EST2017-12-09 00:56:28 GMT

    "You know, this is what I'm looking at in terms of an area I want to go with an expansion or research and development. Do you know who I can work with at PSU? Or I can talk to PSU and they can let me know 'Hey I think you can benefit from this program..the city has some matching funds for that..that kind of thing" Todd Allison explains the network of connections he has with the partnership with the City, Chamber and University. Allison owns Progressive Pr...

    More >>

    "You know, this is what I'm looking at in terms of an area I want to go with an expansion or research and development. Do you know who I can work with at PSU? Or I can talk to PSU and they can let me know 'Hey I think you can benefit from this program..the city has some matching funds for that..that kind of thing" Todd Allison explains the network of connections he has with the partnership with the City, Chamber and University. Allison owns Progressive Pr...

    More >>

  • Teen to be Tried as Adult

    Teen to be Tried as Adult

    Friday, December 8 2017 7:33 PM EST2017-12-09 00:33:44 GMT
    An Oklahoma teen will now stand trial for murder as an adult. Koalten Orr was 14-years-old when police say he went to the Vinita Police Department and told officers he killed his father's fiancé, 38-year-old Laura Beth Hendrix. According to court documents, on August 22, 2016, Orr showed up at the police department and when an officer came up to him he stood up, said he needed a hug, and then admitted to shooting his stepmother. According the arrest affidavit, Orr told police...More >>
    An Oklahoma teen will now stand trial for murder as an adult. Koalten Orr was 14-years-old when police say he went to the Vinita Police Department and told officers he killed his father's fiancé, 38-year-old Laura Beth Hendrix. According to court documents, on August 22, 2016, Orr showed up at the police department and when an officer came up to him he stood up, said he needed a hug, and then admitted to shooting his stepmother. According the arrest affidavit, Orr told police...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.