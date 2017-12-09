New Information Released In Pitt State Employee Arrest

New details emerge in the investigation of two Pittsburg State University employees, who allegedly "illegally recorded" somebody undressing.

Students at Pittsburg State University surprised...

"It shocked me, that these two professors did this...it's horrible what they did."

And confused about what they heard about two of their professors.

"Yea, I'm very very shocked that something like this happened, I mean, this is such a great university to come to, and I always felt really safe and comfortable but, this was definitely an eye opener."

On Thursday, Pittsburg police executed a search warrant at a home on South Joplin Street.

The warrant, pertaining to the illegal videoing of a person in the nude, or in a state of undress -- and then disseminating that video.

From there, 47 year old Peter Rosen and 39 year old Barry Wilson, were taken into custody.

Rosen, arrested on two counts of felony breach of privacy, Wilson, arrested on one count of misdemeanor stalking.

"I mean I assume that this is probably just an isolated incident but, it does raise a little bit of concern as to whether there are any other faculty that might be involved in something similar."

We spoke with Major Brent Narges with the Pittsburg Police Department who issued this statement to KOAM saying quote: "A number of pieces of electronic equipment was recovered during the search warrant, but may take a month or so to analyze the data on them.

We believe there may be additional victims connected to this investigation, so we encourage those that feel they may have been victimized to report it to our agency."

"This is really crazy to think about, I mean, people that are supposed to be professionals would do that, something like that."

Pittsburg State University officials saying in a statement Friday that Rosen and Wilson are currently on administrative leave.

