Quantcast

Animal Shelter Auctions Off Desserts To Pay For Supplies - KOAM TV 7

Animal Shelter Auctions Off Desserts To Pay For Supplies

Updated:
GROVE, OKLAHOMA -

Second Chance Pet Rescue in Grove, Oklahoma held their annual fundraiser this morning. The animal shelter auctioned off cakes, pies, and other desserts for as much as $400. If that's too "rich" for your blood - they also sold a country style breakfast for just $7. The event traditionally has been successful -- raking in about $13,000 each year. Organizers say that success is due to the close relationship the shelter has with the community.

Shelter volunteer Carol Rice said, "Our non-profit animal shelter has been in the grove area, as i said, for over thirty years. So people know who we are, where we are and what we do."

The funds will be used to pay for day-to-day shelter items like vaccines and pet food.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • City of Pittsburg Officially Opens Burn Site

    City of Pittsburg Officially Opens Burn Site

    Saturday, December 9 2017 11:50 PM EST2017-12-10 04:50:12 GMT
    The site is located about a mile and a half east of Rouse Street on Quincy. It was open today from eight to noon, dozens of residents made use of the facility. Limbs, leafs, and untreated lumber are welcome for drop off, however, officials warn that trash, bulky items, and treated lumber cannot be brought to the site. City officials say with all the dry weather, it's safer to have this location, than risk back yard fires spreading. "The kinda, help your neighbor has been kind...More >>
    The site is located about a mile and a half east of Rouse Street on Quincy. It was open today from eight to noon, dozens of residents made use of the facility. Limbs, leafs, and untreated lumber are welcome for drop off, however, officials warn that trash, bulky items, and treated lumber cannot be brought to the site. City officials say with all the dry weather, it's safer to have this location, than risk back yard fires spreading. "The kinda, help your neighbor has been kind...More >>

  • Disaster Relief Training

    Disaster Relief Training

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:20 PM EST2017-12-10 03:20:26 GMT

    Volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group got together for special training, Saturday. 

    More >>

    Volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group got together for special training, Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Basket Brigade

    Basket Brigade

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:09 PM EST2017-12-10 03:09:58 GMT

    Volunteers from the Newton County Food Basket Brigade collected food items from the steps of Neosho residents homes Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    Volunteers from the Newton County Food Basket Brigade collected food items from the steps of Neosho residents homes Saturday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.