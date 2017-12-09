Animal Shelter Auctions Off Desserts To Pay For Supplies

Second Chance Pet Rescue in Grove, Oklahoma held their annual fundraiser this morning. The animal shelter auctioned off cakes, pies, and other desserts for as much as $400. If that's too "rich" for your blood - they also sold a country style breakfast for just $7. The event traditionally has been successful -- raking in about $13,000 each year. Organizers say that success is due to the close relationship the shelter has with the community.

Shelter volunteer Carol Rice said, "Our non-profit animal shelter has been in the grove area, as i said, for over thirty years. So people know who we are, where we are and what we do."

The funds will be used to pay for day-to-day shelter items like vaccines and pet food.