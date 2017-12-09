Lambert Puts Up Career-High Against Lindenwood in Lions Win

Pitt State gets back on track with two-straight MIAA wins.More >>
Donovan Franklin led PSU with 22 points as the Gorillas take down the Blue Tigers.
Henry gets it done for the Lions down the stretch.
Lambert drops 26 points on route to Lions second conference win.
Heckemeyer recorded a provisional score of 3,666 points, which broke her previous record of 3,649 in the pentathlon.
McNutt compiled 3,086 points in the 60 meters, long jump, shot put and high jump Friday.
Volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group got together for special training, Saturday.
Volunteers from the Newton County Food Basket Brigade collected food items from the steps of Neosho residents homes Saturday morning.
The Pittsburg Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has brought back it's international nativity tour after last year's display was a big hit.
"You know, this is what I'm looking at in terms of an area I want to go with an expansion or research and development. Do you know who I can work with at PSU? Or I can talk to PSU and they can let me know 'Hey I think you can benefit from this program..the city has some matching funds for that..that kind of thing" Todd Allison explains the network of connections he has with the partnership with the City, Chamber and University. Allison owns Progressive Pr...
