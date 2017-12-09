Quantcast

Henry Drains Clutch Three in Southern's Wild Win Over Lindenwood

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- Desirea Buerge scored a career-high 36 and Chelsey Henry knocked down a huge three with 3.6 seconds to go and the Missouri Southern women's basketball team took out Lindenwood, 78-75 today on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. 

Southern (3-7, 2-2 MIAA) got another huge night from Buerge as the junior had her second double-double of the week with a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 10-17 from the field, 3-6 from long-range and 13-14 from the free-throw line. Henry scored 19 points , while Dru Clark chipped in 17 on 5-6 from the field. 

Lindenwood (7-2, 0-2 MIAA) had three score in double-figures, led by 20 points and seven boards from Gabby Walker, all off the bench. 

Lindenwood opened up the game and led 22-14 after one quarter. LWU led by as many as 12 with 6:55 left in the 2nd quarter, but the Lions worked 12-3 run over the next three minutes and cut the lead to just four (35-31) with 2:17 left in the quarter. A free throw from Kamiron Luptak made the score 35-32 with 1:18 to go and a late bucket gave Lindenwood a 39-34 lead at the break. 

Lindenwood took a nine-point lead (64-55) lead into the fourth quarter, but Southern put the lock-down on in the fourth and out scored Lindenwood 23-11 in the period. 

With Lindenwood leading 72-60 with 5:57 left in the game, Southern got a three from Clark that started a 15-1 run that gave the Lions a 75-73 lead with 52 seconds to go. 

A layup from Lindenwood's Sara Ross with 32 seconds left tied the game, but Henry's trey with 3.6 seconds to go was the game-winner. 

Southern shot 49 percent from the field in the game, but none better than 67 percent in the fourth quarter. Southern made 27-30 from the free throw line and out rebounded Lindenwood 31-26. 

Southern will be back in action on December 19 when the Lions play host to Missouri S&T at 5:30 pm inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. 

