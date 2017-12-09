Volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group got together for special training, Saturday.More >>
Volunteers from the Newton County Food Basket Brigade collected food items from the steps of Neosho residents homes Saturday morning.
The Pittsburg Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has brought back it's international nativity tour after last year's display was a big hit.
"You know, this is what I'm looking at in terms of an area I want to go with an expansion or research and development. Do you know who I can work with at PSU? Or I can talk to PSU and they can let me know 'Hey I think you can benefit from this program..the city has some matching funds for that..that kind of thing" Todd Allison explains the network of connections he has with the partnership with the City, Chamber and University. Allison owns Progressive Pr...
