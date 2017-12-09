Volunteers from the Newton County Food Basket Brigade collected food items from the steps of Neosho residents homes Saturday morning. The president of the Basket Brigade says the group is expecting to collect more items than last year.

Following Friday's business donations, the group has already collected more than 4500 pounds of food. Workers will be assembling food baskets with enough food for a Christmas dinner and 2 weeks worth of post-Christmas meals.

This is the group's 30th year of collecting food for the less fortunate.