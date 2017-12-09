Quantcast

Pitt State Men Grab First MIAA Win Over Lincoln - KOAM TV 7

Pitt State Men Grab First MIAA Win Over Lincoln

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Donovan Franklin led four Pittsburg State University men's basketball players in double figures with 22 points as the Gorillas defeated Lincoln University, 77-66, Saturday (Dec. 9) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.

Pitt State (6-5, 1-3 MIAA) snapped a four-game losing streak with the win over the Blue Tigers (5-5, 0-2 MIAA).

The Gorillas broke open a 36-30 game at halftime by outscoring LU 22-7 to open the second half and build a 58-37 cushion with 9:57 to play. The Blue Tigers got as close as seven points, 68-61, on Maurice Mason's 3-pointer, but Pitt State's Demetrius Levarity countered with a layup and Franklin added a pair of free throws to extend the margin back to 11 26 seconds later.

Franklin made seven of 14 shots from the field. He added eight rebounds and four assists.

Xavier Adams posted a double-double with 11 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds, while Grant Lozoya chipped in with 13 points and five assists. Levarity also added 12 points.

LU got game highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds from Marquise Williams, while Mason added 12 points and four assists.

The Gorillas limited the Blue Tigers to 40.7 percent shooting (24-59) and forced LU into 17 turnovers.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • City of Pittsburg Officially Opens Burn Site

    City of Pittsburg Officially Opens Burn Site

    Saturday, December 9 2017 11:50 PM EST2017-12-10 04:50:12 GMT
    The site is located about a mile and a half east of Rouse Street on Quincy. It was open today from eight to noon, dozens of residents made use of the facility. Limbs, leafs, and untreated lumber are welcome for drop off, however, officials warn that trash, bulky items, and treated lumber cannot be brought to the site. City officials say with all the dry weather, it's safer to have this location, than risk back yard fires spreading. "The kinda, help your neighbor has been kind...More >>
    The site is located about a mile and a half east of Rouse Street on Quincy. It was open today from eight to noon, dozens of residents made use of the facility. Limbs, leafs, and untreated lumber are welcome for drop off, however, officials warn that trash, bulky items, and treated lumber cannot be brought to the site. City officials say with all the dry weather, it's safer to have this location, than risk back yard fires spreading. "The kinda, help your neighbor has been kind...More >>

  • Disaster Relief Training

    Disaster Relief Training

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:20 PM EST2017-12-10 03:20:26 GMT

    Volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group got together for special training, Saturday. 

    More >>

    Volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group got together for special training, Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Basket Brigade

    Basket Brigade

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:09 PM EST2017-12-10 03:09:58 GMT

    Volunteers from the Newton County Food Basket Brigade collected food items from the steps of Neosho residents homes Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    Volunteers from the Newton County Food Basket Brigade collected food items from the steps of Neosho residents homes Saturday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.