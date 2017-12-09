Pitt State Men Grab First MIAA Win Over Lincoln

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Donovan Franklin led four Pittsburg State University men's basketball players in double figures with 22 points as the Gorillas defeated Lincoln University, 77-66, Saturday (Dec. 9) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



Pitt State (6-5, 1-3 MIAA) snapped a four-game losing streak with the win over the Blue Tigers (5-5, 0-2 MIAA).



The Gorillas broke open a 36-30 game at halftime by outscoring LU 22-7 to open the second half and build a 58-37 cushion with 9:57 to play. The Blue Tigers got as close as seven points, 68-61, on Maurice Mason's 3-pointer, but Pitt State's Demetrius Levarity countered with a layup and Franklin added a pair of free throws to extend the margin back to 11 26 seconds later.



Franklin made seven of 14 shots from the field. He added eight rebounds and four assists.



Xavier Adams posted a double-double with 11 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds, while Grant Lozoya chipped in with 13 points and five assists. Levarity also added 12 points.



LU got game highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds from Marquise Williams, while Mason added 12 points and four assists.



The Gorillas limited the Blue Tigers to 40.7 percent shooting (24-59) and forced LU into 17 turnovers.