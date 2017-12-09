McPherson has Game-High 18 Points in PSU's Win Against Lincoln

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- Brenlee McPherson scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Pittsburg State University women's basketball team to a 69-47 win over Lincoln University Saturday (Dec. 9) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



The Gorillas (8-2, 2-2 MIAA) outscored the Blue Tigers (3-6, 0-2 MIAA) 18-5 in the first quarter and never looked back despite shooting just 35 percent from the field in the game (21-60).



Pitt State outscored LU, 22-10, at the free throw line as the Gorillas converted 22 of 27 charity shots in the contest.



McPherson made five of eight shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and added seven rebounds and four assists. Mikaela Burgess added 13 points and Paige Imhoff chipped in with 10 points and five assists. Athena Alvarado added nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.



Bre Coleman paced the Blue Tigers with a team-leading 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. LU made just 17 of 57 shots (.298) from the floor in the game and committed 17 turnovers.