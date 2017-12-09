Quantcast

City of Pittsburg Officially Opens Burn Site - KOAM TV 7

City of Pittsburg Officially Opens Burn Site

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The site is located about a mile and a half east of Rouse Street on Quincy.

It was open today from eight to noon, dozens of residents made use of the facility.

Limbs, leafs, and untreated lumber are welcome for drop off, however, officials warn that trash, bulky items, and treated lumber cannot be brought to the site.

City officials say with all the dry weather, it's safer to have this location, than risk back yard fires spreading.

"The kinda, help your neighbor has been kinda out of the window for a long time, and i think it's good for the community of Pittsburg to be able to come out and see each other, and they see someone struggling with limbs, and they go and help them out and just to be a good neighbor and a good person to them." says Jacob Grother form the City of Pittsburg.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • City of Pittsburg Officially Opens Burn Site

    City of Pittsburg Officially Opens Burn Site

    Saturday, December 9 2017 11:50 PM EST2017-12-10 04:50:12 GMT
    The site is located about a mile and a half east of Rouse Street on Quincy. It was open today from eight to noon, dozens of residents made use of the facility. Limbs, leafs, and untreated lumber are welcome for drop off, however, officials warn that trash, bulky items, and treated lumber cannot be brought to the site. City officials say with all the dry weather, it's safer to have this location, than risk back yard fires spreading. "The kinda, help your neighbor has been kind...More >>
    The site is located about a mile and a half east of Rouse Street on Quincy. It was open today from eight to noon, dozens of residents made use of the facility. Limbs, leafs, and untreated lumber are welcome for drop off, however, officials warn that trash, bulky items, and treated lumber cannot be brought to the site. City officials say with all the dry weather, it's safer to have this location, than risk back yard fires spreading. "The kinda, help your neighbor has been kind...More >>

  • Disaster Relief Training

    Disaster Relief Training

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:20 PM EST2017-12-10 03:20:26 GMT

    Volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group got together for special training, Saturday. 

    More >>

    Volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group got together for special training, Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Basket Brigade

    Basket Brigade

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:09 PM EST2017-12-10 03:09:58 GMT

    Volunteers from the Newton County Food Basket Brigade collected food items from the steps of Neosho residents homes Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    Volunteers from the Newton County Food Basket Brigade collected food items from the steps of Neosho residents homes Saturday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.