City of Pittsburg Officially Opens Burn Site

The site is located about a mile and a half east of Rouse Street on Quincy.

It was open today from eight to noon, dozens of residents made use of the facility.

Limbs, leafs, and untreated lumber are welcome for drop off, however, officials warn that trash, bulky items, and treated lumber cannot be brought to the site.

City officials say with all the dry weather, it's safer to have this location, than risk back yard fires spreading.

"The kinda, help your neighbor has been kinda out of the window for a long time, and i think it's good for the community of Pittsburg to be able to come out and see each other, and they see someone struggling with limbs, and they go and help them out and just to be a good neighbor and a good person to them." says Jacob Grother form the City of Pittsburg.