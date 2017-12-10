Church Delivers Christmas Cards To Community Members

A church in Spring City spent the afternoon spreading Christmas cheer. The Spring City Baptist Church went door-to-door handing out Christmas cards and wishing community members a merry Christmas. It wasn't about recruiting new members however, the pastor says the purpose of the event is to help build an important relationship between Spring City Baptist Church and its neighbors.

Pastor John Mitchell says, "Well we hope to just project a good witness to the community. Sometimes people have misconceptions of what the church is about or who the church is. We just want to, you know, just let them know that at least there's somebody out here that cares."

The church handed out about 250 cards to local residents.