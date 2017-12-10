Quantcast

Church Delivers Christmas Cards To Community Members - KOAM TV 7

Church Delivers Christmas Cards To Community Members

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A church in Spring City spent the afternoon spreading Christmas cheer. The Spring City Baptist Church went door-to-door handing out Christmas cards and wishing community members a merry Christmas. It wasn't about recruiting new members however, the pastor says the purpose of the event is to help build an important relationship between Spring City Baptist Church and its neighbors.

Pastor John Mitchell says, "Well we hope to just project a good witness to the community. Sometimes people have misconceptions of what the church is about or who the church is. We just want to, you know, just let them know that at least there's somebody out here that cares."

The church handed out about 250 cards to local residents.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Neosho Holiday Fair

    Neosho Holiday Fair

    Sunday, December 10 2017 10:14 PM EST2017-12-11 03:14:34 GMT

    As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!

    More >>

    As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!

    More >>

  • Oronogo Burglary Arrest Could Solve Other Crimes

    Oronogo Burglary Arrest Could Solve Other Crimes

    Sunday, December 10 2017 10:14 PM EST2017-12-11 03:14:14 GMT

    A burglar was captured after an  Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.  

    More >>

    A burglar was captured after an  Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.  

    More >>

  • Canned Food Drive

    Canned Food Drive

    Sunday, December 10 2017 10:09 PM EST2017-12-11 03:09:24 GMT

    Some teens and preteens don't have charity at the top of their minds, but that isn't the case for seventh grader Carlee Patterson of Neosho. 

    More >>

    Some teens and preteens don't have charity at the top of their minds, but that isn't the case for seventh grader Carlee Patterson of Neosho. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.