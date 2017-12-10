Two Vernon County Jail Escapees Back in Custody

It's a seemingly quiet day ay the Vernon County Sheriff's Office but early on Sunday, it was the sight of a jail break.

The sheriff said on the department's Facebook page that 24-year-old Timothy McCullick who's serving time for forgery and 29-year-old Christopher Purgerson who's serving time for burglary and forgery, escaped by breaking through a metal ceiling in the bathroom. Then, crawling through an air duct. And finally, kicking out the side of an air conditioning unit on the roof of the jail.

Although deputies captured the men later in the day,local residents are concerned because the inmates were able to escape in the first place.

"Someone's out on the loose like that, they could come into your house, they could hurt your grand kids, your kids..rob you, anything. So they need to take more precautions for that not to happen" says Billie Jo, a Nevada resident.

"My mother lives here by herself, and she's a little bit older so i would be very concerned about that" says Joe Sunthimer, who lives part-time in Nevada,

Some offered solutions.

"More guards, more locked facilities..I mean I don't even know how they got out but they need to figure that out and make it not happen again" says Billie Joe.

"That makes you wonder how secure it is, and hopefully they'll fix that problem. But you have to wonder how many more problems there are like that" says Sunthimer.