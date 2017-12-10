Quantcast

Two Vernon County Jail Escapees Back in Custody - KOAM TV 7

Two Vernon County Jail Escapees Back in Custody

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
NEVADA, MISSOURI -

It's a seemingly quiet day ay the Vernon County Sheriff's Office but early on Sunday, it was the sight of a jail break.

The sheriff said on the department's Facebook page that 24-year-old Timothy McCullick who's serving time for forgery and 29-year-old Christopher Purgerson who's serving time for burglary and forgery, escaped by breaking through a metal ceiling in the bathroom. Then, crawling through an air duct. And finally, kicking out the side of an air conditioning unit on the roof of the jail.

Although deputies captured the men later in the day,local residents  are concerned because the inmates were able to escape in the first place.

"Someone's out on the loose like that, they could come into your house, they could hurt your grand kids, your kids..rob you, anything. So they need to take more precautions for that not to happen" says Billie Jo, a Nevada resident.

"My mother lives here by herself, and she's a little bit older so i would be very concerned about that" says Joe Sunthimer, who lives part-time in Nevada,

Some offered solutions.

"More guards, more locked facilities..I mean I don't even know how they got out but they need to figure that out and make it not happen again" says Billie Joe.

"That makes you wonder how secure it is, and hopefully they'll fix that problem. But you have to wonder how many more problems there are like that" says Sunthimer.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Neosho Holiday Fair

    Neosho Holiday Fair

    Sunday, December 10 2017 10:14 PM EST2017-12-11 03:14:34 GMT

    As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!

    More >>

    As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!

    More >>

  • Oronogo Burglary Arrest Could Solve Other Crimes

    Oronogo Burglary Arrest Could Solve Other Crimes

    Sunday, December 10 2017 10:14 PM EST2017-12-11 03:14:14 GMT

    A burglar was captured after an  Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.  

    More >>

    A burglar was captured after an  Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.  

    More >>

  • Canned Food Drive

    Canned Food Drive

    Sunday, December 10 2017 10:09 PM EST2017-12-11 03:09:24 GMT

    Some teens and preteens don't have charity at the top of their minds, but that isn't the case for seventh grader Carlee Patterson of Neosho. 

    More >>

    Some teens and preteens don't have charity at the top of their minds, but that isn't the case for seventh grader Carlee Patterson of Neosho. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.