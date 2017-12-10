Some teens and preteens don't have charity at the top of their minds, but that isn't the case for seventh grader Carlee Patterson of Neosho. When the Neosho Junior High canned food drive came around, she turned to the members of her church for help.

Thanks to the help of the Hilldale Baptist church members, she brought food back to her school by the bag-loads during the past couple of weeks. Carlee isn't that surprised though, and says she knew she could count on her fellow church members.