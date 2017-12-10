Oronogo Burglary Arrest Could Solve Other Crimes

A burglar was captured after an Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.

A resident in the Greystone subdivision arrived home to find someone burglarizing it. She contacted police about the suspect leaving the area. Oronogo police and Jasper county sheriff's deputies arrested 21 year old Jace Michael Burris in a traffic stop. They found laptop computers, a Missouri license and other items taken from the home in Oronogo. But they also found items stolen from Joplin and Galena. The vehicle Burris was driving had also been stolen from the Newton county area of Joplin. Burris of Galena, was taken into custody Saturday on outstanding warrants out of Joplin for larceny, drug crimes, assaulting an officer, and driving while suspended or revoked. Burris will also now face charges of burglary in the first degree, stealing, tampering, and drug possession. The Oronogo police chief Christopher Carriger said the arrest could solve other cases, "Hopefully it's able to help the other agencies that we've been in contact with. to close some cases and maybe be able to tie in some other cases and be able to close those. And hopefully, recover other property because that's what we're working on."



The chief said this kind of crime is unusual for that neighborhood and he believes the suspect knew the home owner.