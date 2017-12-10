Oronogo Burglary Arrest Could Solve Other Crimes

As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!More >>
A burglar was captured after an Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.More >>
Some teens and preteens don't have charity at the top of their minds, but that isn't the case for seventh grader Carlee Patterson of Neosho.More >>
It's a seemingly quiet day ay the Vernon County Sheriff's Office but early on Sunday, it was the sight of a jail break. The sheriff said on the department's Facebook page that 24-year-old Timothy McCullick who's serving time for forgery and 29-year-old Christopher Purgerson who's serving time for burglary and forgery, escaped by breaking through a metal ceiling in the bathroom. Then, crawling through an air duct. And finally, kicking out the side of an air conditioning...More >>
Volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group got together for special training, Saturday.More >>
A burglar was captured after an Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.More >>
Labette County, Kansas students of all ages joined more than four hundred million students around the world today taking part in the hour of code. An opportunity to try their hand at coding and programming computer games.More >>
When internship opportunities were too far from home, a class at southeast high school decided to develop its own business. It's called Take Home Meals.More >>
About five hundred families are asking the Joplin Salvation Army for help this Christmas. And with several kids in each family, that can mean thousands of toys are needed. Angel trees play an important role in meeting that need.More >>
The Carthage Salvation Army working to collect toys to help one hundred families this holiday season. It uses toy donations to create a toy store where parents can get just the right item for their child.More >>
A series of appointments and then withdrawn appointments to the Missouri State Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens inevitably resulted in the outcome he sought which was the firing of Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. Critics are accusing the republican governor of a power grab.More >>
A special legislative committee on Kansas public school funding holds its first meeting Monday. It follows an October State Supreme Court order to boost funding.More >>
Oklahoma's governor will put medical marijuana on the ballot. Governor Mary Fallin said she will set an election date for a medical marijuana ballot measure after the start of the new year.More >>
Firefighters from every Newton County community fire station used their boots Saturday to collect money and toys to help kids in need.More >>
A Colorado man was identified as the driver of a truck involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Missouri Southern State University student. Vivian Vu died of injuries from the crash near Hamel Illinois on November 21st.More >>
