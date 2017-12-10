Neosho Holiday Fair

As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!More >>
A burglar was captured after an Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.
Some teens and preteens don't have charity at the top of their minds, but that isn't the case for seventh grader Carlee Patterson of Neosho.
It's a seemingly quiet day ay the Vernon County Sheriff's Office but early on Sunday, it was the sight of a jail break. The sheriff said on the department's Facebook page that 24-year-old Timothy McCullick who's serving time for forgery and 29-year-old Christopher Purgerson who's serving time for burglary and forgery, escaped by breaking through a metal ceiling in the bathroom. Then, crawling through an air duct. And finally, kicking out the side of an air conditioning
Volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group got together for special training, Saturday.
