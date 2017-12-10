Quantcast

Neosho Holiday Fair

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states! On Sunday, Neosho held one for the local community, and anybody stopping by.

Shoppers were given the opportunity to buy a wide range of hand crafted items, like wood crafts, quilts and tasty treats. This is the second year for the Neosho Holiday Fair which seeks to benefit local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Santa also made an appearance to entertain the kids, while mom and dad did some holiday shopping. 
 

